U.S. EOD, French K-9 train to enhance security and stability in Africa

U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians partnered with French K-9 unit counterparts at Nigerien Air Base 101, Niamey, Niger, Dec. 6, 2021, to develop more realistic scent detection scenarios.

Trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats, U.S. Air Force EOD partnered with French K-9 handlers to develop and employ unique military working dog training scenarios that are difficult to replicate in a garrison environment.

“We have a strong presence with our French counterparts, specifically their K-9 unit,” said Tech. Sgt. Tyler Paul, 768th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron EOD team leader. “We’re able to facilitate odor detection capabilities at a mass level compared to what they are able to at their home station.”

The use of larger explosives samples afford French K-9 handlers and their military working dogs more realistic scent detection scenarios.

“We normally only train with 20 grams of explosives,” said Alexandre, CPA20 French K-9 handler. “This training allows us to work in kilos, that’s the type of quantity we need to train with to be prepared for those real-world situations.”

To further enhance the training, U.S. Air Force EOD also provided the French K-9 teams with more diverse scent charges.

“This is the first time seeing how my K-9 reacted to C4 [Composition C-4], this has given me a better understanding of how he would act if we found explosives in a vehicle,” said Alexandre. “I would never have known how he would react without this training.”

Partnerships and better coordination in West Africa remain key to countering escalating violent extremism and are critical to the success and stability in Africa.

“This is a very profitable exchange of knowledge between the two countries because we don’t have a [local] EOD team and the U.S. doesn’t have a [local] K-9 unit,” said Alexandre. “It is very important for us to work together and build the relationship because if we discover something we need the EOD team.”

The U.S. routinely shares information and assets with the French, African partners and European allies to increase efficiency and effectiveness in addressing shared security concerns to enable a secure, stable and prosperous Africa.

“We are all here to support Niger in countering violent extremism throughout the region,” said Paul. “Facilitating this training with our Ally partners is a great example of how we can build on our partnerships to help keep everyone safe.”

