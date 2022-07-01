Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Heather Mauney, from the Directorate of Resource Management; Barbara Main, from U.S. Army Dental Activity; AmberLee Clement, from the Equal Employment Opportunity Program; and Donald Garnsey, from Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, were recognized as 2021 Civilian of the Year recipients in their respective categories during an award ceremony Jan. 7 at the Commons. They are pictured with Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander (far left), and Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander (far right). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

