Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Joseph Shepherd and Laura Spicer were awarded Civilian of the Quarter awards for their support of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers with the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program. Employees across Fort Drum were recognized for their outstanding job performances during the Civilian of the Quarter / Civilian of the Year awards ceremony Jan. 7 at the Commons. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:31
    Photo ID: 7006436
    VIRIN: 220107-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 4062x3461
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards
    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Civilian of the Quarter
    Civilian of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT