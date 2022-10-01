Fort Drum civilian employees recognized with annual, quarterly awards

Photo By Michael Strasser | Heather Mauney, from the Directorate of Resource Management; Barbara Main, from U.S....... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Heather Mauney, from the Directorate of Resource Management; Barbara Main, from U.S. Army Dental Activity; AmberLee Clement, from the Equal Employment Opportunity Program; and Donald Garnsey, from Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, were recognized as 2021 Civilian of the Year recipients in their respective categories during an award ceremony Jan. 7 at the Commons. They are pictured with Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander (far left), and Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander (far right). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 10, 2022) -- Employees across Fort Drum were recognized for their outstanding job performances during the Civilian of the Quarter / Civilian of the Year awards ceremony Jan. 7 at the Commons.



As guest speaker for the ceremony, Andrew Kennedy, DPTMS director, spoke about the dedication that Fort Drum civilian employees have in supporting the installation’s mission. He said that he has served with many formidable teams in his military and civilian careers, but being among the workforce at Fort Drum has captured his admiration and respect like no other.



“I love Team Drum because it is made up of a lot of great people and it supports a great mission,” he said. “The fact that, as a civilian, I get to be associated with probably the most deployed division in the Army is pretty awesome. The active-duty Soldiers who we support every day keeps us focused. Really, the mission that the garrison, Team Drum, has is to take care of the division and make sure it can do everything that it has to do.”



Kennedy said that he is in awe of garrison operations he sees on a daily basis, which starts at the access control point and continues throughout the installation.



“Every day you go through the gates and you see those guys – they are from the Directorate of Emergency Services and they are in charge of protecting us and making sure only the right people who are supposed to are coming through. Would it surprise you to know that they have over 15,000 interactions on a daily basis with soldiers, civilians and visitors to Fort Drum?”



Kennedy also spoke of civilian employees who support unit deployments, provide medical services, child care and recreational activities to soldiers and family members.



“These professionals have all these responsibilities they take care of on a daily basis, because that’s what professionals do,” he said. “I’m proud to call myself part of this team.”



In the past year, more than 100 civilian employees were recognized during the quarterly award ceremonies. From that pool of nominees, one employee from each of four categories is selected as Civilian of the Year. Nominees are evaluated by a panel of directors and installation leadership, and scored on specific performance criteria, to include complexity of tasks performed, customer service, support to mission and innovation in the performance of their duties.



In addition to an award plaque and photo with the command team, Civilian of the Year recipients receive a monetary award, a special parking permit and reserved parking at their place of business and at other facilities, as well as invitations to special events.



Col. James Zacchino Jr., Fort Drum garrison commander, thanked the award recipients for their superior job performances. He said that their commitment to serving the community has not gone unnoticed, and that the ceremony is just one way that Fort Drum leaders can express appreciation for a job well done.



“This is a significant event because it allows us to recognize and acknowledge folks from the civilian workforce across the installation,” he said. “It’s the folks who we are recognizing here that make Fort Drum the best installation in the Army ... the best place to work, live and play in the Army.”



The Fort Drum garrison command team recognized the 2021 Civilian of the Year awardees for each of the following categories:



General Schedule 1-8



Barbara Main, from U.S. Army Dental Activity, was named Civilian of the Year in the GS 1-8 category. Main was commended for her exceptional performance as a dental assistant, as well as her knowledge, expertise and dedication to providing high quality dental care to all Fort Drum Soldiers. Her support contributed to a dramatic increase in dental readiness of more than 95 percent during the fiscal year.



General Schedule 9-12



AmberLee Clement, from the Equal Employment Opportunity Program, was named Civilian of the Year in the GS 9-12 category. Clement manages the installation EEO disability program, and she is credited with refining processes through thorough research and a strict compliance with complex standards.



Supervisory



Heather Mauney, from the Directorate of Resource Management, was named Civilian of the Year in the Supervisory category. As a supervisory budget analyst, Mauney provided expert oversight and leadership to ensure the fiscal and legal execution of more than $215 million. This included more than $63 million in unfinanced requirements and more than $9 million in reimbursement funding for the Fort Drum garrison.



Wage Grade



Donald Garnsey, from Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, was named Civilian of the Year in the Wage Grade category. As a material examiner and identifier, Garnsey’s expertise with training aid devices, simulations and simulators (TADSS) and multiple integrated laser engagement systems (MILES) provided Soldiers with priceless training opportunities that ensured combat readiness.



The following employees received recognition for their contributions during the first quarter of 2022:



General Schedule 1-8



Michelle Benson, Directorate of Human Resources; Marshall Eves, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate; John Flowers, Directorate of Emergency Services; Donna Hajdasz, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate; Vicki Murphy, U.S. Army Dental Activity; Meghan Salyer, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Laura Spicer, 1st Brigade Combat Team Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F); and Sabine Williams, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.



John Flowers was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 1-8 category.



General Schedule 9-12



Melanie Avallone, Network Enterprise Center; Michele Carlton, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Richard Cole, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Gary Hreczan, Directorate of Emergency Services; Tracy Knox, U.S. Army Dental Activity; Alexander Miller, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Joseph Shepherd, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F); and Susan Walling, Directorate of Human Resources.



Richard Cole was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 9-12 category.



Supervisory



Janet Horton, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity.



Janet Horton was named Civilian of the Quarter in the Supervisory category.



Wage Grade



Bryan Farman, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Richard Fleming, Directorate of Public Works; Leslie Mono, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Leslie Mono was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the Wage Grade category.



The theme of the ceremony, hosted by Fort Drum Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), was “The Rugged Professionals Supporting Our Winter Soldiers.”



Michael Delaney, DPTMS Aviation Division chief, defined a rugged professional as a Department of the Army civilian who supports Fort Drum Soldiers and families as their No. 1 priority – even during a snow storm such as the North Country experienced a day earlier.



“Regardless of the conditions, our rugged professionals will embrace the challenge and continue to provide outstanding support to the Soldiers, families and communities of the North Country,” he said.



The ceremony was livestreamed and had a limited number of people in attendance to comply with COVID-19 safety protocol. It is accessible on the installation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain/.