Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Timothy Haskell, an assistant dining facility manager for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, briefs his team at the Warrior Sports Café before the Thanksgiving Meal, Nov. 23. At the time of this photo, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bavaria, Germany, were low and the requirement to wear masks indoors, according to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, was not necessary for those individuals who were fully vaccinated with the exception of the Exchange facilities, post offices and the Commissary. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke, Viper 03D, Joint Multinational Readiness Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 06:49
    Photo ID: 7006377
    VIRIN: 220110-A-SM279-323
    Resolution: 5825x3889
    Size: 12.69 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers
    LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT