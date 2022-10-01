LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers

Timothy Haskell, an assistant dining facility manager for Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, briefs his team at the Warrior Sports Café before the Thanksgiving Meal, Nov. 23. At the time of this photo, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bavaria, Germany, were low and the requirement to wear masks indoors, according to U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, was not necessary for those individuals who were fully vaccinated with the exception of the Exchange facilities, post offices and the Commissary. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke, Viper 03D, Joint Multinational Readiness Center)

