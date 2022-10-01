Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers [Image 1 of 2]

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Timothy Haskell is the Warrior Sports Café assistant dining facility manager, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said the reason he keeps doing it is because of the Soldiers – those single Soldiers who are an average age of 18- to 25-years-old and live in the barracks. It’s for them, Haskell said. When they are happy and satisfied, I’m satisfied. (Photo illustration by Cameron Porter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Bavaria employee with 30 years in food service business still at it because of Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

