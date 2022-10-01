Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Routine trash collection reminder and resources [Image 2 of 2]

    Routine trash collection reminder and resources

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    If residents need help getting rid of bulk trash, they can coordinate a pick up from the Clay Kaserne recycling center or hold onto the trash for the bulk trash pick up date.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 04:39
    Photo ID: 7006302
    VIRIN: 220110-A-AB123-002
    Resolution: 1024x1021
    Size: 383.58 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine trash collection reminder and resources [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Routine trash collection reminder and resources
    Routine trash collection reminder and resources

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Routine trash collection reminder and resources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT