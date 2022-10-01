Housing residents are reminded that they should not stack bulk trash around the trash receptacles as those items will not be picked up during regular trash pickup scheduling.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 04:39
|Photo ID:
|7006301
|VIRIN:
|221010-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|1019x1024
|Size:
|384.03 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine trash collection reminder and resources [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Routine trash collection reminder and resources
LEAVE A COMMENT