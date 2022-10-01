Routine trash collection reminder and resources

Courtesy Photo | If residents need help getting rid of bulk trash, they can coordinate a pick up from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | If residents need help getting rid of bulk trash, they can coordinate a pick up from the Clay Kaserne recycling center or hold onto the trash for the bulk trash pick up date. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – During a recent garrison headquarters meeting, the topic of how and what trash is collected on a routine basis was discussed, due to observations of overflowing items around housing and garrison trash receptacles, including furniture and bulk trash.



Each housing resident is reminded that it is their responsibility to take bulk trash items to the recycling center on Clay Kaserne, coordinate for a pick up, or hold on to the items until bulk trash is scheduled for their housing area.



The dates of bulk trash pickup can be found on the garrison website at https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-public-works/trash-and-recycling



However, garrison headquarters administrative support specialist and command driver, Benjamin Brand, spent the holiday period going the extra mile – removing trash from the Hainerberg Housing areas.

Brand transported six truckloads of trash to the recycling center on Clay Kaserne. He also coordinated with the Directorate of Public Works to assist in removing additional bulk trash items over a 3-day period.

“His actions and contributions enhanced cleanness and beautification and simply made Hainerberg a nice-looking neighborhood during the holidays and more importantly his efforts inspired community spirit, promoted pride and ownership from the residents,” said Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison Commander.