    USS Dewey Live Fire Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dewey Live Fire Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220107-N-TR141-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), fires the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun during a live fire training exercise. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 18:55
    Photo ID: 7006148
    VIRIN: 220107-N-TR141-1124
    Resolution: 4959x3306
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    live fire
    underway
    defense
    fire power
    sea power

