USS Dewey Live Fire Training Exercise

220107-N-TR141-0243 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Taquan Taylor, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremy Gillentine, while he fires the 7.62 mm machine gun during a live fire training exercise. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
