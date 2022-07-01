220107-N-TR141-0053 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Taquan Taylor, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Martinez, while he fires the .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire training exercise. Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 18:54 Photo ID: 7006143 VIRIN: 220107-N-TR141-0053 Resolution: 5022x3348 Size: 1.61 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Live Fire Training Exercise [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.