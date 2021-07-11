Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts [Image 2 of 2]

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Tech Sgt. Paul Mickelson, a 154th Training Squadron flight engineer instructor prepares to fire while in the prone position during the 189th Airlift Wing marksmanship team tryouts Nov. 7, 2021, at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. The 16-member team must consist of eight seasoned marksmen and eight new recruits every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7006063
    VIRIN: 211107-Z-KV677-002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Marksmanship
    Tryouts
    189th Airlift Wing
    3N0X6

