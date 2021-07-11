Tech Sgt. Paul Mickelson, a 154th Training Squadron flight engineer instructor prepares to fire while in the prone position during the 189th Airlift Wing marksmanship team tryouts Nov. 7, 2021, at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. The 16-member team must consist of eight seasoned marksmen and eight new recruits every year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter)
This work, Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts
