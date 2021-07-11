Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, a 154th Training Squadron loadmaster instructor and wing marksmanship team captain, explains key points to hold the weapon successfully as safely during the 189th Airlift Wing marksmanship team tryouts Nov. 7, 2021, at Camp Josesph T. Robinson, Ark. The team holds tryouts each year for Guardsmen interested in joining. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jonathan Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 15:13 Photo ID: 7006062 VIRIN: 211107-Z-KV677-001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.44 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.