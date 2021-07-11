Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts [Image 1 of 2]

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, a 154th Training Squadron loadmaster instructor and wing marksmanship team captain, explains key points to hold the weapon successfully as safely during the 189th Airlift Wing marksmanship team tryouts Nov. 7, 2021, at Camp Josesph T. Robinson, Ark. The team holds tryouts each year for Guardsmen interested in joining. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Jonathan Porter)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7006062
    VIRIN: 211107-Z-KV677-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Marksmanship
    Tryouts
    189th Airlift Wing
    3N0X6

