Marksmanship team hits target during tryouts

Teamwork and camaraderie play a vital role in unit morale and mission success. Oftentimes we find ourselves lulled into our daily work routines, accomplishing the same task over and over wishing for a small change of pace. The 189th Airlift Wing’s marksmanship team provides a great opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and into a different environment with new people. Each year, Airmen from the wing try out and are brought onto the team to participate in regional, state, and national matches, representing the Arkansas National Guard. During November drill, several Airmen showed up to try their luck at making the team. From aircrew to medical personnel, each Guardsman was given the opportunity to test and show their skills in a combination of rifle and pistol handling in the standing, kneeling, and prone positions. The competitors received safety briefs, weapons, and ammunition by the team captains to compete for a position on the team.



The official regulations for military marksmanship teams state that there must be a balance of 16 members: eight seasoned shooters and eight new shooters. Of all the Airmen who tried out, only eight new marksmen make the team. While this may seem to some as a defeat, the members who did not find a position have opportunities to practice and try out again the next year.



“I feel like I did better on the rifle than the pistol today,” said Tech. Sgt. Paul Mickelson, a 154th Training Squadron flight engineer instructor. “I tried out last year to get a feel for what I was trying to get into so hopefully this year I’ll be on the team. I’ve been practicing and getting better and better. We’ll see where it takes me. If I don’t make it, I’ll definitely be back next year!”



Moving around the grounds in different positions to acquire different targets Mickelson and others demonstrated the same actions required to qualify for a team position. Throughout the day all members who tried out were given 30 rounds to meet the pistol requirement and 30 rounds to meet the rifle requirement. To some, this came easy, but to others, it was slightly more difficult.



“I’ve had some experience shooting,” said Staff Sgt. Pierce Jolly, a 189th Maintenance Squadron metals technician. “I was on the National Guard skeet and shooting biathlon team but this is significantly different from what I’m used to. I don’t shoot standing ever, so that’s a little different. The important thing is to highlight the fact that it’s a great opportunity to potentially find something you’re good at.”



Service members interested in joining the marksmanship team will have another opportunity during next November’s drill. Master Sgt. Matthew Smith, a 154th Training Squadron loadmaster instructor and marksmanship team captain emphasized the importance of extracurricular activities like this.



“It’s important to build camaraderie, team cohesion, and morale within our units,” he said. “This gives everyone the opportunity to do that. When we participate in matches and do well, it really bolsters our morale. We’re the most highly decorated Guard marksmanship team in the country, so we have to be doing something right.”

