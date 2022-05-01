Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners

    BAHRAIN

    01.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    220105-M-AU949-0175 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 5, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Juan Troncoso poses for a photo in the bay hangar aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Jan. 5. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 06:09
    Photo ID: 7005863
    VIRIN: 220105-M-AU949-0175
    Resolution: 5259x3506
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    5th Fleet
    C5F
    LBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT