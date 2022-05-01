220105-M-AU949-0170 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 5, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Adam McGreevy poses for a photo on a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Jan. 5. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 06:09
|Photo ID:
|7005858
|VIRIN:
|220105-M-AU949-0170
|Resolution:
|5129x3419
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners
