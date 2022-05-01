USS Lewis B. Puller Credited With Saving Lives of Rescued Mariners

220105-M-AU949-0171 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 5, 2022) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Adam McGreevy inspects a medical litter aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) Jan. 5. The Puller deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla)

