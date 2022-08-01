The 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Commander, Maj. Kelly Milner prepares to pass the battalion guideon to the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barnes, during the 153rd CSSB's change of command ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Jan. 8, 2022. Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barnes took over enlisted command duties for the battalion from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Thompson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 17:16 Photo ID: 7005660 VIRIN: 220108-Z-AA430-035 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.64 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.