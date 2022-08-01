Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command

A group of Soldiers stand at the ready with their guidons in preparation for the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion's change of command ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Jan. 8, 2022. Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barnes took over enlisted command duties for the battalion from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj Terry Thompson.

