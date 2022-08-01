Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Fallon 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The outgoing Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Thompson, recieves the battalion guideon during the 153rd CSSB's change of command ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Jan. 8, 2022. Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Barnes took over enlisted command duties for the battalion from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Terry Thompson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 17:16
    Photo ID: 7005658
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-AA430-032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Justin Fallon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command
    Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command
    Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command
    Arizona Army National Guard 153rd CSSB Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    Arizona Army National Guard
    153rd CSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT