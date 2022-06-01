Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RUTEX 22.1 Limited Scale Raid [Image 8 of 11]

    RUTEX 22.1 Limited Scale Raid

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan P. O’Rourke, team leader, Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), receives medical aid as a simulated casualty while conducting a limited scale raid in order to confirm or deny the presence of material/personnel during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Coral Crater Adventure Park, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 5-6, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    31st MEU
    III MEF
    Dogs of War
    RUTEX
    Realistic Urban Training Exercise
    Coral Crater

