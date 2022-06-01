U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Miguel I. Motoliniafowler, assistant team leader, Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), stands guard over simulated detainees while conducting a limited scale raid in order to confirm or deny the presence of material/personnel during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Coral Crater Adventure Park, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 5-6, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7005631
|VIRIN:
|220106-M-GI936-1014
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RUTEX 22.1 Limited Scale Raid [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT