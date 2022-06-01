RUTEX 22.1 Limited Scale Raid

U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), provide medical aid to a simulated casualty during a limited scale raid in order to confirm or deny the presence of material/personnel during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) at Coral Crater Adventure Park, Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 5-6, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

