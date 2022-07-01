Hickam Elementary School Bulk Water Testing

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2022) - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Travis and Airman 1st Class Armando Deleon, assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, 15th Medical Group, test a water sample at Hickam Elementary School to verify its water quality. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

