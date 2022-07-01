Hickam Elementary School Bulk Water Testing

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2022) - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Travis, assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, 15th Medical Group, uses a portable colorimeter to test the pH and chlorine levels of a water sample from a bulk storage tank at Hickam Elementary School. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

