    Hickam Elementary School Bulk Water Testing [Image 2 of 5]

    Hickam Elementary School Bulk Water Testing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2022) - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Travis, assigned to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, 15th Medical Group, uses a portable colorimeter to test the pH and chlorine levels of a water sample from a bulk storage tank at Hickam Elementary School. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 22:01
    Photo ID: 7005460
    VIRIN: 220107-N-FD567-1021
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hickam Elementary School Bulk Water Testing [Image 5 of 5], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

