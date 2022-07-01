A new U.S. Marine of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 7, 2022. Once Delta Company was dismissed, families and friends met their new Marines on the parade deck. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MSgt Sheila Brooks)
Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 20:22
Photo ID:
|7005449
VIRIN:
|240107-M-CV710-378
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|4.74 MB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|1
Mike Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6]
