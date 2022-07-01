Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6]

    Mike Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A new U.S. Marine of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is welcomed by a loved one following a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 7, 2022. Once Delta Company was dismissed, families and friends met their new Marines on the parade deck. As recruits, their only means of contact were through letters during their 13-week training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MSgt Sheila Brooks)

