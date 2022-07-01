New Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, present guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 7, 2022. Before the Marines were dismissed, the guides from each platoon retired their guidons to their drill instructors. During recruit training, the guidons are carried by a select recruit who show exemplary leadership skills and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MSgt Sheila Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7005448 VIRIN: 240107-M-CV710-246 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.25 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.