New Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, present guidons during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 7, 2022. Before the Marines were dismissed, the guides from each platoon retired their guidons to their drill instructors. During recruit training, the guidons are carried by a select recruit who show exemplary leadership skills and determination. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MSgt Sheila Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 20:22
|Photo ID:
|7005448
|VIRIN:
|240107-M-CV710-246
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mike Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT