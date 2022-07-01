U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 7, 2022. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MSgt Sheila Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7005444 VIRIN: 240107-M-CV710-009 Resolution: 6357x4238 Size: 3.31 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.