Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Graduation [Image 1 of 6]

    Mike Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 7, 2022. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MSgt Sheila Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 20:22
    Photo ID: 7005444
    VIRIN: 240107-M-CV710-009
    Resolution: 6357x4238
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Graduation [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Company Graduation
    Mike Company Graduation
    Mike Company Graduation
    Mike Company Graduation
    Mike Company Graduation
    Mike Company Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT