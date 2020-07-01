Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Photo by Cesar Rodriguez 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Newly pinned with orange ropes Airmen. Back row Instructor Tech. Sgt. Timothy Bilbrey, Airman 1st Class Maksim Chupakhin, Ashleigh Champagnie, Dakota Richardson, Nathan Steyn, Instructor Master Sgt. Brian Hermes. Front row, Instructor Staff Sgt. Austin Jur, Airmen Mason Dowd, Jaime Lamus, Brett Lucas, at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021. The focus of the Orange Rope program is to establish an innovative mindset for students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 16:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical Education and Training Campus
    59 TRG
    Orange Rope

