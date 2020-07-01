First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony

Newly pinned with orange ropes Airmen. Back row Instructor Tech. Sgt. Timothy Bilbrey, Airman 1st Class Maksim Chupakhin, Ashleigh Champagnie, Dakota Richardson, Nathan Steyn, Instructor Master Sgt. Brian Hermes. Front row, Instructor Staff Sgt. Austin Jur, Airmen Mason Dowd, Jaime Lamus, Brett Lucas, at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021. The focus of the Orange Rope program is to establish an innovative mindset for students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

