Col. David Walmsley, 59th Training Group commander, gives remarks during morning muster at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021. The 59th TRG initiated the Air Force's Orange Rope program with a focus on innovative thinking and process improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7005369
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-IT981-0010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT