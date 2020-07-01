Col. David Walmsley, 59th Training Group commander, gives remarks during morning muster at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021. The 59th TRG initiated the Air Force's Orange Rope program with a focus on innovative thinking and process improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2020 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 16:50 Photo ID: 7005369 VIRIN: 220107-F-IT981-0010 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.