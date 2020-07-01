Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2020

    Photo by Cesar Rodriguez 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A biomedical equipment technician course instructor Staff Sgt. Austin Jur of the 382nd Training Squadron pins Airman 1st Class Matthew McLester, during the initiation of the Orange Rope program at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021. The orange rope symbolizes leadership in innovative thinking and process improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 16:50
    VIRIN: 220107-F-IT981-0008
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
