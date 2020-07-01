A biomedical equipment technician course instructor Staff Sgt. Austin Jur of the 382nd Training Squadron pins Airman 1st Class Matthew McLester, during the initiation of the Orange Rope program at the Medical Education and Training Campus, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021. The orange rope symbolizes leadership in innovative thinking and process improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2020 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 16:50 Photo ID: 7005366 VIRIN: 220107-F-IT981-0008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First In Air Force Orange Rope Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.