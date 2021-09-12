National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Karl Grimsley, with the Tennessee Air National Guard, left, and Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Purdy, with the New Jersey Air National Guard stand for a portrait in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

