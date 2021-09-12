Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome [Image 3 of 4]

    National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Khue Heard, with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing, plays soccer with young Afghan guests in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

