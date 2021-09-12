Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome [Image 1 of 4]

    National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Rhodes plays soccer with a young Afghan guest in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 14:51
    Photo ID: 7005272
    VIRIN: 211209-Z-NI803-1036
    Resolution: 3611x2407
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Allies Welcome

