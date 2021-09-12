U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Rhodes plays soccer with a young Afghan guest in Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 14:51 Photo ID: 7005272 VIRIN: 211209-Z-NI803-1036 Resolution: 3611x2407 Size: 2.11 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Guard Supports Operation Allies Welcome [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.