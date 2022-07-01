All Smoke, No Mirrors

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Adam Lockhart (center-left), a fire craftsman assigned to the 145th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), debriefs Airmen on his observations inside the hull of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft following an Aircraft Egress Exercise held at the NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 7th, 2022. The 145th CES, Fire Department, conducted an exercise to assess their skills at answering an emergency egress call for an aircraft emitting fire and smoke, and treating casualties on the scene.
