Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All Smoke, No Mirrors [Image 3 of 5]

    All Smoke, No Mirrors

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Firefighters assigned to the 145th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), transport a manikin casualty to the flight line from the smoky hull of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during an Aircraft Egress Exercise held at the NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 7th, 2022. The 145th CES, Fire Department, conducted an exercise to assess their skills at answering an emergency egress call for an aircraft emitting fire and smoke, and treating casualties on the scene.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7005255
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-RS771-1200
    Resolution: 4281x2854
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Smoke, No Mirrors [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All Smoke, No Mirrors
    All Smoke, No Mirrors
    All Smoke, No Mirrors
    All Smoke, No Mirrors
    All Smoke, No Mirrors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    North Carolina National Guard
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    145th CES
    Charlotte Observer
    145th Civil Engineering Squadron
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies
    145th Fire Department
    NCANG Fire Department
    Aircraft Egress Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT