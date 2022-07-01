All Smoke, No Mirrors

Firefighters assigned to the 145th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), transport a manikin casualty to the flight line from the smoky hull of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during an Aircraft Egress Exercise held at the NCANG Base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Jan. 7th, 2022. The 145th CES, Fire Department, conducted an exercise to assess their skills at answering an emergency egress call for an aircraft emitting fire and smoke, and treating casualties on the scene.

Date Taken: 01.07.2022
Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US