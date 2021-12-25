Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau [Image 5 of 5]

    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a Luau held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Dec 25th, 2021. Soldiers performed many native dances from the Samoan and Polynesian islands; the audience was also given history about the different islands native greetings and dances. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 08:48
    Photo ID: 7004984
    VIRIN: 211225-A-MI845-005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau
    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau
    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau
    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau
    Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    ASG-Kuwait
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT