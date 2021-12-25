U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a Luau held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Dec 25th, 2021. Soldiers performed many native dances from the Samoan and Polynesian islands; the audience was also given history about the different islands native greetings and dances. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 08:48 Photo ID: 7004982 VIRIN: 211225-A-MI845-003 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.31 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.