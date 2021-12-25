Staff Sgt. Tekawita Tauai, a material management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, dances during a Luau held at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait Dec. 25th, 2021. Soldiers performed many native dances to the Samoan and Polynesian islands; the audience was also given history about the different islands native greetings and dances. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7004980
|VIRIN:
|211225-A-MI845-001
|Resolution:
|4042x2694
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Arifjan Holiday Luau [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT