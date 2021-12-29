3DSB, STB, HHC Change of command

1st Sgt. Jomo Blair, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, gives a farewell gift to Cpt. Jairo A. Millan, the outgoing commander of the HHC, DSTB, 3DSB at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2021. The HHC, DSTB, 3DSB officially conducted their change of command saying farewell to Cpt. Jairo A. Millan and welcomed Cpt. Seth M. Gray, the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

