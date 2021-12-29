3DSB, STB, HHC Change of command

Lt. Col. Heather Doran, the commander of the Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, salutes Cpt. Seth Gray, the incoming commander for the HHC, DSTB, 3DSB, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2021. The HHC, DSTB, 3DSB officially conducted their change of command saying farewell to Cpt. Jairo A. Millan and welcomed Cpt. Seth M. Gray, the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

