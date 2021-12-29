Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3DSB, STB, HHC Change of command [Image 2 of 4]

    3DSB, STB, HHC Change of command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Cpt. Jairo A. Millan, the outgoing commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, passes the company guidon to Lt. Col. Heather Doran, the commander of the DSTB, 3DSB, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2021. The HHC, DSTB, 3DSB officially conducted their change of command saying farewell to Cpt. Jairo A. Millan and welcomed Cpt. Seth M. Gray, the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 08:34
    Photo ID: 7004972
    VIRIN: 211229-A-MI845-002
    Resolution: 3310x4634
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    FORSCOM
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    3rd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Central
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

