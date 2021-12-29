3DSB, STB, HHC Change of command

Cpt. Jairo A. Millan, the outgoing commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, passes the company guidon to Lt. Col. Heather Doran, the commander of the DSTB, 3DSB, during a change of command ceremony on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 29, 2021. The HHC, DSTB, 3DSB officially conducted their change of command saying farewell to Cpt. Jairo A. Millan and welcomed Cpt. Seth M. Gray, the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

