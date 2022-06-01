The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB

Airmen assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron perform pre-flight inspections on a C-130J Super Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2022. The 61st EAS and the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron work hand-in-hand to provide medical airlift capabilities to the entire U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 405th EAES is a total force integration unit with USAF Guard, Reserve and Active-Duty medics performing minor to life saving capabilities to patients. This medical airlift mission was for two individuals with leg injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

