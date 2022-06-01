The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB

Airmen assigned to the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load medical gear into a truck for an upcoming medical airlift mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2022. The 405th EAES and the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron work hand-in-hand to provide medical airlift capabilities to the entire U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 405th EAES is a total force integration unit with USAF Guard, Reserve and Active-Duty medics performing minor to life saving capabilities to patients. This medical airlift mission was for two individuals with leg injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

