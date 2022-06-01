The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB

Airmen assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load medical gear onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to a medical airlift mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2022. The 61st EAS and the 405th EAES work hand-in-hand to provide medical airlift capabilities to the entire U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 405th EAES is a total force integration unit with USAF Guard, Reserve and Active-Duty medics performing minor to life-saving capabilities to patients. This medical airlift mission was for two individuals with leg injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

