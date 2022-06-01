Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB [Image 5 of 8]

    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load medical gear onto a C-130J Super Hercules prior to a medical airlift mission at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 6, 2022. The 61st EAS and the 405th EAES work hand-in-hand to provide medical airlift capabilities to the entire U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The 405th EAES is a total force integration unit with USAF Guard, Reserve and Active-Duty medics performing minor to life-saving capabilities to patients. This medical airlift mission was for two individuals with leg injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 04:30
    Photo ID: 7004811
    VIRIN: 220106-F-SP573-1015
    Resolution: 3000x1914
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB
    The Air Medic Warriors of ASAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    386th AEW
    Ali Al Salem Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT