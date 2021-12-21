US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on asphalt operations

211221-N-MQ841-1004 OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 train on asphalt operations onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Adam Petty)
