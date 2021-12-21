211221-N-MQ841-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 train on asphalt operations onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Adam Petty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 23:29 Photo ID: 7004681 VIRIN: 211221-N-MQ841-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.82 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on asphalt operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.