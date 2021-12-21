Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on asphalt operations [Image 2 of 3]

    US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on asphalt operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2021

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    211221-N-MQ841-1003 OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Haydenn Sharp, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, trains on asphalt operations onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Adam Petty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on asphalt operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Seabees
    U.S. Navy
    NMCB-5

