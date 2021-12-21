211221-N-MQ841-1003 OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 21, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Haydenn Sharp, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, trains on asphalt operations onboard Camp Shields, Okinawa Japan. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 13 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Adam Petty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 23:29 Photo ID: 7004682 VIRIN: 211221-N-MQ841-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.54 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 train on asphalt operations [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.